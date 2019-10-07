|
Cynthia A. "Mousey" Snyder
Nekoosa - Cynthia A. "Mousey" Snyder, age 60, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home after a courageous eight month battle with cancer.
Memorial services for Cindy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Chaplain Dave Baker will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
Cindy was born on March 25, 1959 in New London, Wisconsin to the late Raymond and Ellen (Wheeler) Dearth. She married Mark A. Snyder on August 25, 2007 in New London, Wisconsin.
Cindy enjoyed throwing darts and working in her flower garden. She was an avid fan of Mickey Mouse and a dedicated Chicago Bears and Milwaukee Brewers fan. She loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Mark, son Kyle (Kymberlee) Tessen of Appleton, daughter Kelly (Travis) Gust of Hortonville, step-daughter Gaby Smith of Appleton, grandchildren Maxwell Gust and Grayson Gust, brothers Michael (Margie) Dearth of Fremont and Mark (Mary) Dearth of Maricop, AZ, sisters Kathleen Dearth of Green Bay and Deborah (Bob) Prahl of New London. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and sister Patricia (Al) Chambers.
Cindy's family would like to thank the staffs of the UW-Cancer Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids, the Neurosurgery Department at UW-Hospital, Madison, and Ascension Homecare Hospice for the wonderful care given to Cindy.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 7, 2019