Cynthia Bonnie (Seiler) Olp



Cynthia Bonnie (Seiler) Olp was called home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020. She was born in Santa Fe Springs, CA on 8/4/57 to the late Donald Frank and Mary Ellen (Ogden) Seiler—She attended Oshkosh High School and received a degree in accounting in 1992.



On September 27, 1975 she wed Allen Lee Olp and they resided most of their lives in Oshkosh, WI. In 2013 they decided to retire in Lakeland,FL where she enjoyed reading and visiting many places she had on her bucket list.



She worked many years at both Miles Kimball Company and Lamico Company. She loved to play FarmVille, read books and was an avid romance novel reader.



She is survived by her husband of 44 years Allen, her three children: Mysti Haager, Genoa City, WI; Lexie (Rob) Anderson, Neenah, WI; and Joshua (Crystal) Olp, Lakeland, FL. She is further survived by her 8 grandchildren Meghan Rae (James), Brooklyn Alexa, Ty Allan, Miley Ava, Payton Alivia, Xander Frances, Scarlette Danielle and Colten Jaymes.



She was preceded in death by a daughter, Katrina Rae, and most recently her son-in-law Shawn Haager. The family would like to thank the staff of The Lakeland Hospice House for their dedication and compassion to family. There will be a private family service at a later date. In leu of flowers, please mail cards please to PO Box 694, Neenah, Wi 54957.









