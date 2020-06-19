Cynthia Bonnie (Seiler) Olp
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Bonnie (Seiler) Olp

Cynthia Bonnie (Seiler) Olp was called home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020. She was born in Santa Fe Springs, CA on 8/4/57 to the late Donald Frank and Mary Ellen (Ogden) Seiler—She attended Oshkosh High School and received a degree in accounting in 1992.

On September 27, 1975 she wed Allen Lee Olp and they resided most of their lives in Oshkosh, WI. In 2013 they decided to retire in Lakeland,FL where she enjoyed reading and visiting many places she had on her bucket list.

She worked many years at both Miles Kimball Company and Lamico Company. She loved to play FarmVille, read books and was an avid romance novel reader.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years Allen, her three children: Mysti Haager, Genoa City, WI; Lexie (Rob) Anderson, Neenah, WI; and Joshua (Crystal) Olp, Lakeland, FL. She is further survived by her 8 grandchildren Meghan Rae (James), Brooklyn Alexa, Ty Allan, Miley Ava, Payton Alivia, Xander Frances, Scarlette Danielle and Colten Jaymes.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Katrina Rae, and most recently her son-in-law Shawn Haager. The family would like to thank the staff of The Lakeland Hospice House for their dedication and compassion to family. There will be a private family service at a later date. In leu of flowers, please mail cards please to PO Box 694, Neenah, Wi 54957.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved