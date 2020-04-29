Resources
Brillion - Cynthia F. Laughrin, age 53, a Brillion resident, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital, Green Bay. She was born on May 9, 1966 in Chilton, daughter of Patrick & Virginia (Markwardt) Laughrin. Cindy attended Chileda Institute near LaCrosse, WI. Cindy also attended Plamann School in Appleton, and later worked at a Sheltered Workshop. She enjoyed playing with toys, children's books with photos of puppies and kitties and drives in the car. She gave fabulous hugs, and had a wonderful smile for all she met. Survivors include her parents: Patrick & Virginia Laughrin, Hilbert; a brother and sister-in-law: Tom (Jean) Laughrin, Hilbert; a sister and brother-in-law: Betty (Tracy) Bergquist, Marshall, WI.; and a sister-in-law: Sue Laughrin, Lincoln, NE. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by a brother: Michael. A Memorial Service may take place in the future. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of New Hope Center for the wonderful care extended to Cindy and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
