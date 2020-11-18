1/1
Cynthia "Cindy" Hanagan
Cynthia 'Cindy' Hanagan

Appleton - 66, passed away on Monday, November 16 at Edenbrook of Appleton due to the Covid-19 virus. She was born on June 5, 1954 in Appleton to the late Robert and Marian (Miller) Hanagan.

Cindy struggled with Multiple Sclerosis for 43 years, spending most of her years in various nursing homes. She is now free of her pain and suffering.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Jessica (Tony) Austin; granddaughters: Kyla and Brianna; siblings, Gary (Christy) Hanagan, Punta Gorda, FL; Dennis (Lee) Hanagan, Appleton; Connie (Paul) Ebben, Townsend; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts, Gertrude Sadowski, Manitowoc and Doris Miller (Godmother), Sherwood; and many cousins.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family service is planned. Any Memorials can be directed to the National MS Society.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edenbrook of Appleton for their kind and helpful;care of Cindy.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel

