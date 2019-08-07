|
Cynthia Lynne Connolly
Appleton - Born May 24, 1957 Highland Park IL. Passed into the loving arms of her Savior on July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family at home in Appleton, WI.
Loving wife of Patrick for 31 years; Mother to Patrick Jr., Liam, and Kithara (daughter-in-law). Family and friends celebrated with Cyndi as she was able to witness and enjoy the wedding of her son Liam to Kithara just last month.
Preceded in death by Charlotte Wright (Mother), Walter Gregory (Father), Sandra Lobins (Sister).
Cyndi was the very proud creator of Dalla Terra Pasta in 2009 that has fed thousands of artisan pasta lovers around the country and continues to go strong today. Her commitment to using local ingredients proved her support for Wisconsin farmers and quality foods.
Cyndi was a Master Gardner in Colorado and Wisconsin and loved her flowers, gardens, and growing organic foods for her family. Cyndi was an incredible chef and being a stay-at-home mom, she always had homemade dinner on the table every night. Living in Arizona and Colorado hiking and the love of the outdoors were important throughout her life.
Cyndi was a member of the women's Bible study group through Fox Cities Women's Connection, and those ladies became knitted tightly together. They laughed and cried a lot, they were inspired as they watched Cyndi's faith grow and how she constantly pointed to God's love and sovereignty and the comfort she found in knowing she was saved by His grace.
Service to be held at:
Emmaus Road Church
4693 N Lynndale Dr. Appleton, WI 54913
Girl Scouts Building next to the Bubolz Nature Preserve
Saturday August 10, 2019 at 4pm.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019