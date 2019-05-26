|
|
Cynthia Schneider
Seymour - Cynthia Lee Schneider, age 46, entered eternal life on May 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. Born May 2, 1973, in Green Bay, WI to Leo and Alice Nackers, Cindy was the youngest of 10 children.
On April 3, 1993, Cindy married her soul mate and best friend Jody Schneider at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. They renewed their wedding vows on their 25th anniversary. They were blessed with 2 beautiful children, Alexander and Madalynn and 3 precious angels waiting at the gates of heaven.
In 1997, Cindy received her Associates Degree of Applied Arts from Fox Valley Technical College. She spent the majority of her professional career in healthcare. She most enjoyed working with autistic children, individuals with dementia and other special needs. In 2016, she took a huge leap of faith with her husband and opened her own cake decorating/restaurant business, Madzander Creations. Although the dream was short-lived because of ALS, it was worth the ride!!!! Besides baking, Cindy enjoyed crafts, music, golfing, boating, biking, being outside on warm muggy days, curling up in a patch of sunshine on a cold winter day, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her parents; siblings: Carla (Dave) Hoffman, Terry (Kelley) Nackers, Donna (Neil) Armstrong, Darrell (Becky) Nackers, Brian (Diane) Nackers, Gail (Ken) Demerath, Charlottte Roskom, Ellen (Todd) Schroeder; sister-in-law Judy Nackers; brother-in-law Jeff (Tanya) Schneider. She is further survived by numerous extended family and friends as well as her in laws.
Cindy is preceded in death by her brother, Greg Nackers.
Friends may call at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Natalie Kramer officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed for Cindy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Special thank you to Theda Care Hospice Agency for their care and compassion shown to our family. Especially Ida, Joan, Megan, Chaplain Stuart, and Dr Andrews-Fike.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019