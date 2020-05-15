|
Cyril J. "Whimpy" Wimberger
Appleton -
Cyril J. "Whimpy" Wimberger 62, Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on May 13, 2020 following a two year battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on October 19, 1957 to the late Sylvester and Marie (Rieschl) Wimberger in Neenah. Cyril graduated from Menasha High School in 1976. He worked at the Hesser-Rector Dealership for many years and also owned Classic Hardwood Flooring. Whimpy married Nancy Zeegers on May 20, 1989.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 30 years, Nancy; siblings: Mary (Bill) Van Lankvelt and John Wimberger; a sister-in-law, Barb Wimberger and a brother-in-law, David Brandtmeier; in-laws: Robert Zeegers, Chris (Leon) Schabow, Kathy (Chuck) Spoehr, Jeff Zeegers, Paula Mueller, Matt Zeegers and Andy (Shelley) Zeegers; brothers-in-law: Tom Hurley and Russ Berggren. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful companions: Mona and Sadie.
Cyril was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Joe, Jim and Phyllis, a niece, Heather; two sisters-in-law: Linda Hurley and Jean Berggren and a brother-in-law, Mark Zeegers.
Whimpy was a man that was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was a great friend and was loved by many. He had a great sense of humor and made everyone laugh. Nancy and Whimpy enjoyed dining at Dick and Joan's and he is probably enjoying an old fashion right now in heaven.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Weiss and his team at ThedaCare Oncology and ThedaCare at Home Hospice. Per Whimpy's wishes there will be no formal funeral services.
I will always love you; until we meet again. Love Nancy
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 15 to May 17, 2020