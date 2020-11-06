1/1
Cyril "Charlie" Schmidt
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cyril's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cyril "Charlie" Schmidt

Shiocton - Cyril (Charlie) Schmidt, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Residence in New London, WI. Charlie was born in Mackville on February 28, 1942, to the late John and Clara (Griesbach) Schmidt. Charlie served in the National Guard from 1964-1970. On May 14, 1966, he married Ann Reiland. Charlie was employed as a truck driver for several local construction companies until they became proprietors of Ann's Place from 1984-1997. He loved all sports, football, baseball, and basketball. He spent many springs hanging out at the rafts or in the boats on the Wolf River. In retirement, his favorite pastime was playing cribbage. He played in many tournaments around the area.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann; 2 children: Brenda (Dale) Maass and Paula (Rodney) VanStraten; 3 grandchildren: Chandler and Kellyn VanStraten and Mariah Maass; brothers and sisters: Raymond Schmidt, Melvin (Mary) Schmidt, John Schmidt, Millie (Don) Weyenberg, and Robert (Barb) Schmidt; sisters and brothers in law: Judy Schmidt, Donna Wunderlich, Jim Reiland, Jerry Reiland, Kenny Reiland, and Lori Henning. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Charlie is preceded in death by infant son Brian; his parents; his mother and father in law, Myron and LolaMae Reiland; brothers: Donald Schmidt and Francis Schmidt, sister Marion Thiel; sisters and brothers in law; Joann Schmidt, Donald Weyenberg, Tim Wunderlich, Richard Reiland, and Dave Henning.

Private funeral services will be held. Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home, Shiocton, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Residence for all the love and care given to Charlie. He developed many close relationships over the past 11 years that will be cherished. And a special thanks to Bill and Barb Jaeger for all the extra things you did for him.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
N5645 State Rd 76
Shiocton, WI 54170
(920) 986-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved