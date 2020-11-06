Cyril "Charlie" SchmidtShiocton - Cyril (Charlie) Schmidt, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Residence in New London, WI. Charlie was born in Mackville on February 28, 1942, to the late John and Clara (Griesbach) Schmidt. Charlie served in the National Guard from 1964-1970. On May 14, 1966, he married Ann Reiland. Charlie was employed as a truck driver for several local construction companies until they became proprietors of Ann's Place from 1984-1997. He loved all sports, football, baseball, and basketball. He spent many springs hanging out at the rafts or in the boats on the Wolf River. In retirement, his favorite pastime was playing cribbage. He played in many tournaments around the area.Charlie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann; 2 children: Brenda (Dale) Maass and Paula (Rodney) VanStraten; 3 grandchildren: Chandler and Kellyn VanStraten and Mariah Maass; brothers and sisters: Raymond Schmidt, Melvin (Mary) Schmidt, John Schmidt, Millie (Don) Weyenberg, and Robert (Barb) Schmidt; sisters and brothers in law: Judy Schmidt, Donna Wunderlich, Jim Reiland, Jerry Reiland, Kenny Reiland, and Lori Henning. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Charlie is preceded in death by infant son Brian; his parents; his mother and father in law, Myron and LolaMae Reiland; brothers: Donald Schmidt and Francis Schmidt, sister Marion Thiel; sisters and brothers in law; Joann Schmidt, Donald Weyenberg, Tim Wunderlich, Richard Reiland, and Dave Henning.Private funeral services will be held. Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home, Shiocton, is assisting the family with their arrangements.The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Residence for all the love and care given to Charlie. He developed many close relationships over the past 11 years that will be cherished. And a special thanks to Bill and Barb Jaeger for all the extra things you did for him.