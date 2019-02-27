|
|
Dale A. Uecker
Appleton - Dale Uecker, age 74, died at his Appleton home on Monday, February 25, 2019, after years of many hard-fought medical challenges. Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with Rev. Dr. Michael Goodwin officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until the hour of the service. A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition. For more information or to share a memory of Dale, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 27, 2019