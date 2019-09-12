|
Dale Brazil
Appleton, Formerly of Fremont - Dale G Brazil, age 79, of Appleton, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Brewster Village in Appleton . He was born on June 25, 1940 in Fremont, WI , the son of the late Leon and Elizabeth(Braun)Brazil. Dale attended New London High School. On June 27, 1964, Dale married Rose Gustman in Baraboo. Dale worked for PH Glatfelter for 38 years before retiring. He was a member of New London United Methodist Church where be belonged to the Men's Club. Dale loved to golf and play Frisbee golf. Dale is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rose; four children, Dawn Brazil, Appleton; Paul(Debra)Brazil, Winona, MN; Lila(Jack)Thome, Raleigh, NC; and Glen Mikel Brazil, Appleton; grandchildren, Maranda(Dusty)Oliver, Westby, WI; Melissa(Special friend, Robert)Brazil, US Army, TX; Morgan Brazil, LaCrosse, Jacob and Joshua Thome, NC; and Cameron Behnke, Two Rivers; four great-granddaughters, Baylee, Adelynn, Evelyn and Emma; four brothers, Pete(Kathy)Brazil, Appleton; Laurel(Marcia)Brazil, CA; Arden(Laura)Brazil, WA; and Richard(Rose)Brazil, FL; three sisters-in-law, Marion and Betty Brazil, both of Fremont; and Bernice(Paul)Meyer, Neenah; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Wayne and Elroy(Heidi); two sisters-in-law, Catherine Wilcox and Nancy Lemke; and a daughter-in-law, Michelle.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11AM at New London United Methodist Church, 709 W. Pine St., New London. Pastor Joyce Rich will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, from 9AM until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 12, 2019