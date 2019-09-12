Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
For more information about
Dale Brazil
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Brazil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Brazil


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Brazil Obituary
Dale Brazil

Appleton, Formerly of Fremont - Dale G Brazil, age 79, of Appleton, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Brewster Village in Appleton . He was born on June 25, 1940 in Fremont, WI , the son of the late Leon and Elizabeth(Braun)Brazil. Dale attended New London High School. On June 27, 1964, Dale married Rose Gustman in Baraboo. Dale worked for PH Glatfelter for 38 years before retiring. He was a member of New London United Methodist Church where be belonged to the Men's Club. Dale loved to golf and play Frisbee golf. Dale is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rose; four children, Dawn Brazil, Appleton; Paul(Debra)Brazil, Winona, MN; Lila(Jack)Thome, Raleigh, NC; and Glen Mikel Brazil, Appleton; grandchildren, Maranda(Dusty)Oliver, Westby, WI; Melissa(Special friend, Robert)Brazil, US Army, TX; Morgan Brazil, LaCrosse, Jacob and Joshua Thome, NC; and Cameron Behnke, Two Rivers; four great-granddaughters, Baylee, Adelynn, Evelyn and Emma; four brothers, Pete(Kathy)Brazil, Appleton; Laurel(Marcia)Brazil, CA; Arden(Laura)Brazil, WA; and Richard(Rose)Brazil, FL; three sisters-in-law, Marion and Betty Brazil, both of Fremont; and Bernice(Paul)Meyer, Neenah; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Wayne and Elroy(Heidi); two sisters-in-law, Catherine Wilcox and Nancy Lemke; and a daughter-in-law, Michelle.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11AM at New London United Methodist Church, 709 W. Pine St., New London. Pastor Joyce Rich will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, from 9AM until the time of service.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent