|
|
Dale E. Claypool
Appleton - Heaven gained an angel on Friday night, January 17th, 2020. Dale Ellen Claypool was one of the kindest and most caring people in the world, beautiful both inside and out. She prided herself in her relationships with family, friends and those in need. Being selfless in nature she made whatever sacrifices she could to ensure her loved ones were provided for. A few of her greatest achievements include becoming Homecoming Queen at Suomi College, graduating from UW Milwaukee with a degree in elementary education, and caring for the sick and elderly. Most importantly, she was a loving mother who was always there for her children. She had a genuine personality and a rare sense of humor. We will all miss her big laugh and even bigger heart.
Dale is survived by two children: Jason Kempen and Sarah Kempen, both of Madison; a grandson: Jordan Williams: her former husband: James Kempen of Madison; her step-mother: Alice Claypool of Combined Locks; six brothers and sisters: Diane (Rick) Ponthan of Minneapolis; Debbie (Jim) McAuliffe of Madison, Indiana, Mary Beth (Dennis Lang) Claypool of Winneconne, Barbara Claypool of Lakewood, John (Diana) Claypool of Appleton, and Caroline (Toni) Bleier of Appleton. Dale also leaves behind two dear friends: Georgianne Bravick and Michele LaPierre.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant nephew Jake Bleier.
A time of sharing memories of Dale will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton.
Following the eulogies, Fr. Christopher Wilkerson of All Saints Episcopal Church will lead a service, and burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Mom, we hope you found your parents in heaven and we hope there's coffee up there for you. We will miss you every day until we get to see you again. Love you.
Since it was lung disease that claimed her life, it was Dale's final wish that rather than sending flowers to her funeral, contributions be made to the or any other organization that funds lung disease research.
For more information or to share a memory of Dale, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020