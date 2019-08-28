|
Dale E. Diener
Hilbert, Wisconsin - Dale E. Diener, age 73, of Hilbert, died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Menasha. He was born March 5, 1946 in Appleton, son of the late Emil & Erna (Krueger) Diener. He married Suzanne Bauernfiend on December 18, 1965 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hilbert.
When Dale turned 16, he began driving milk truck for Thiel Cheese. He enjoyed his time on the road and visiting with farmers throughout the area and continued driving milk truck for White Clover Dairy, now known as Arla Foods, until he retired in 2011.
He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he served on the Finance Committee, and was also a member of the Hilbert Lions Club.
Dale enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers play, but he especially loved moments watching his beloved Milwaukee Brewers.
Survivors include his sons: Donald (Janelle) Diener, Brad (Meagan) Diener; his grandchildren: Courtney, Andrew, Brynn, Aubrey, Hadley & Sydney; his sisters: Dolores (Ron) Bornemann, Darlene "Tina" Rollins; a brother: Daniel (Connie) Diener; and his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Barbara Heiden, Lindy (Bob) Zorn, Bonnie Hotchkiss and Nancy (Steve) Wheeler. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Suzanne; a daughter: Cheri Lynn Diener; and his brothers-in-law: Floyd Heiden & Randy Rollins.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church (43 N. 3rd St) in Hilbert with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating. Entombment will be in the Highland Memorial Park. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 and on Thursday at the church from 9:00 am until 10:45 am.
Online Condolences wietingfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 28, 2019