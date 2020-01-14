|
Dale F. Russ
Neenah - Dale Floyd Russ, 56 of Neenah, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Dale was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on August 10, 1963. Dale worked at the Neenah Foundry for 22 years. He took great pride in his job and loved the people he worked with. He was hardworking and dedicated. He passed away with his boots by his side. He enjoyed road trips, fishing, and working on cars. He would always make you laugh with a good joke and a beer in his hand. Dale was a loving father, grandfather, brother and a friend to many. He was survived by his sons: James Russ, Timothy Russ, Dale Russ Jr and John Stewart; his brother Roger Russ and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father Roger Russ; mother Natalie McIntyre; and brother Paul Russ.
A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Dome, 1338 S. Commercial St., Neenah at 5:00 p.m.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020