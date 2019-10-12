|
Dale Hanson
Clintonville - Dale E. Hanson, age 71 of Clintonville, died unexpectedly in a car accident on October 10, 2019. Dale was born October 16, 1947 in New London, the son of Philip and Eleonora (Lange) Hanson. Dale grew up on the family farm in Union Township and attended the Knowledge Hill School. He graduated from Little Wolf High School in 1965, and then attended UW-Stevens Point, graduating with an Art Education major in 1969. He taught art education with the Marion School District for 22 years. After that he worked at Fleet Farm in Appleton until his retirement in 2010. Dale was a life long member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Symco.
Dale is survived by his brother, Donald; aunt, Carol Hanson; as well as numerous other cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; cousin, Jean (Lange) Flauger; and aunts and uncles.
The funeral service for Dale will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Symco, with Rev. Jeffrey Smiles officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit at Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home, Manawa on Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again directly at the church Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Symco.
