Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Hanson Obituary
Dale Hanson

Clintonville - Dale E. Hanson, age 71 of Clintonville, died unexpectedly in a car accident on October 10, 2019. Dale was born October 16, 1947 in New London, the son of Philip and Eleonora (Lange) Hanson. Dale grew up on the family farm in Union Township and attended the Knowledge Hill School. He graduated from Little Wolf High School in 1965, and then attended UW-Stevens Point, graduating with an Art Education major in 1969. He taught art education with the Marion School District for 22 years. After that he worked at Fleet Farm in Appleton until his retirement in 2010. Dale was a life long member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Symco.

Dale is survived by his brother, Donald; aunt, Carol Hanson; as well as numerous other cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; cousin, Jean (Lange) Flauger; and aunts and uncles.

The funeral service for Dale will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Symco, with Rev. Jeffrey Smiles officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit at Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home, Manawa on Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again directly at the church Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Symco.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent