Dale J. Edwards
Appleton - Dale James Edwards, 89, died Thursday February 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born June 5, 1929, son of the late Charles and Venita (Andersen) Edwards. Dale married Evelyn Wonser on March 29, 1952.
Dale worked for Giddings and Lewis and retired from Valmet Paper Machinery in 1994. He was a member at First United Methodist Church, Appleton. Dale enjoyed working with his hands and could fix anything. His greatest love was time spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Evelyn; their five children: Randal, Milwaukee, Steven (Shelly) Clermont, FL., Sheryl Edwards ( Lorn Dilley), Appleton, Jeff (Jerri), Dallas, TX., and Joan (Lee) McDermot, Sherwood; five grandchildren: Courtney, Nathan, Justin, Ian, and Keely; two great grandchildren: Callahan and Frances; brother, Wayne (Marilyn), Pardeeville, WI; sister in-law, June Edwards, N.D; and a brother in-law, Ernie Nydegger, Portland, OR. He was further preceded in death by three sisters: Dorothy Nydegger, Lucille Hanson, and Lois Hartshorn; and two brothers: Charles Wilson, and Sylvester Edwards.
Funeral service for Dale will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 325 E. Franklin Street, Appleton, with Rev. Dave Farina officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday morning beginning at 9:30 until 10:45 AM, with the service to start at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Park.
Dale's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire nursing staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital, and to his favorite nurses at Century Oaks, Tasian, Kaitlyn, Erin, Shelby, Alyssa and Jamie, for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019