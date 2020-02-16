|
|
Dale J. Frank
Kaukauna - Dale J. Frank, age 74, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at The Bridges of Appleton after his second battle with cancer. He was born to LeRoy "Jiggs" and Betty (Wilson) Frank on January 26, 1946 in Appleton. Dale married his wife Darlene (Josephs) on June 24, 1967 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Combined Locks. They were married 53 years.
Dale is also survived by his children, Dawn Moss and Dale L. Frank; grandchildren, Desmond and Camille Moss; siblings: Wayne (Dec.) (Margaret) Frank, Jack (Christine) Frank, Janet (Rick) Kloetzbuecher, and Pam (Rick) Kempen; and brothers and sisters-in-law: John (Kathy) Josephs, Barbara (Arne) Carlson, Gary Josephs, Jim Josephs, and Mary Kurowski. He is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother Wayne Frank; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Charlotte Josephs; nephews: JR Frank and Matt Kloetzbuecher; and grandparents.
Dale's celebration of life will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning with a time of visitation at 3:00 p.m. until the time of his funeral at 5:30 p.m. with Deacon Steve Vande Hey officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Dale's family would like to thank the staff at The Bridges of Appleton and the staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice, including the nurses, chaplain, social workers, and CNA's, for their care and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020