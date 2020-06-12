Dale Kenneth Siebers
Kaukauna - Dale Siebers, age 68, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, passed away on June 8, 2020. During a brutal cancer battle of more than two years, he consistently showed bravery, good humor, and dignified composure. At his death, he was surrounded by loved ones.
Dale was born July 3, 1951 to Emmett ("Bing") and Janice Siebers (nee Agen). After graduating from Kaukauna High School, he joined the US Navy, serving six years of active duty primarily aboard the USS Lynde McCormick, and then 15 years in the US Naval Reserve, retiring as Chief in 1995. During that time, he worked as an electrician before joining Procter & Gamble, where he was employed for over 20 years until his retirement in 2012. He loved working with electronics and computers throughout his career, and, after retiring, used these skills as a volunteer for the local library and for historical societies, cataloging and digitizing documents. He was a proud member of VFW Post 3319, where he served as an officer for many years, and American Legion Post 41.
Dale credited his Navy career with developing his love of travel. There were always places to go and things to see. He met his mate for life, Sharon, in 1984. She shared his love for adventure, travel, and bicycling, and, together, they visited 49 states and multiple countries. He was a true animal lover, keeping cats as pets for over 30 years.
Dale was distinguished by his extroverted nature, endless desire for learning, and openness to people and experience. Whether sitting with his buddies and brothers in a Kaukauna coffee shop, sipping a pint in a London pub, or enjoying a great dinner in Rome, he was the same friendly, curious, good-hearted person, wanting to engage with people, discuss ideas, learn from others, and help them out if they needed it. He was a wonderful man of deep character who thought life was full of "good stuff."
Dale is survived by his wife, Sharon Verstegen, his mother, Janice, and six siblings: Dennis (Lynn Clark), Gary (Diane), Rick, Cindy (Dick Kirk), Scott, and Wendy (Jerry Clish). He is further survived by his niece, Krisha (Brant Janssen) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bing, in 1975.
A celebration of Dale's well-lived life will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at HIGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK (3131 N. Richmond St. Appleton) beginning at 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 3:00 p.m. Military honors, conducted by the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319 and American Legion Post 41, will immediately follow.
"It matters not how strait the gate, how charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul."
