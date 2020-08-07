1/1
Dale M. Newman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale M. Newman

Amherst - Dale M. Newman, 75, of Amherst, was reunited with his loved ones on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1944 in St. Paul MN to the late Wayne and Eva (Lahr) Newman.

Dale graduated from Central High School in St. Paul. After graduation he was a chef for Canteen later becoming a district manager which brought him to Wisconsin and eventually leading him to the real estate industry.

He owned his own business, Newman Appraisal Service for over 20 years and was very well known in the community. Everywhere he went, somebody was always stopping him to say hello. A few things he enjoyed were shooting pool, playing horseshoes, gardening, in which he had an amazing vegetable garden, and buying someone a beer. Most of all Dale loved spending time with his grandchildren and absolutely adored them. Dampa waffles were the greatest!

Dale is survived by his daughters; Gina Atchison, Jennifer (Haley) Newman, step daughter; Elaine "Kota" (Fred) Smith, son in law; Jim Culver, grandchildren; Mark Ogburn, Cait Atchison, Alyssa Atchison, Kyrsten Culver, TJ Atchison IV, Taylor Culver, Kora Smith. Further survivors include brother; Gary (Mary Jo) Newman, sisters; Judy (Jim) Splett, Jean (Tom) McKenney, June (John) McDonald.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, first wife; Mary Lou Newman, wife, Carol Newman.

A celebration of life for Dale will be announced at a later date. Please check Valley Funeral Home website for updates.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved