Services
DeWane-Cotter Funeral Home
711 Main Street
Wrightstown, WI 54180
(920) 532-4366
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:45 PM
St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site
Wrightstown, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Dale Meulemans

Dale Meulemans Obituary
Dale Meulemans

Wrightstown - Dale P. Meulemans, age 81, passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his wife Dolly on February 5.

Family and friends may visit at St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site in Wrightstown on Monday, February 10, from 1:00pm until 3:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:00pm Monday with Fr. Brian Wideman officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Saturday edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
