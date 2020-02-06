|
Dale Meulemans
Wrightstown - Dale P. Meulemans, age 81, passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his wife Dolly on February 5.
Family and friends may visit at St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site in Wrightstown on Monday, February 10, from 1:00pm until 3:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:00pm Monday with Fr. Brian Wideman officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Saturday edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020