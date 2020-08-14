Dale Mitchler
Kaukauna - Dale Mitchler, 92, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Dale was born on February 17, 1928 to Frank and Ella (Smith) Mitchler in Kaukauna. He was a veteran having served in the US Navy. Dale retired from the Kaukauna Utilities in 1992, as a hydro operator after working there for his whole career. He enjoyed boxing, golfing, fishing and flying remote control planes. Dale was very proud of operating his ham radio.
Dale is survived by his children; Daniel Mitchler, Lynn (Kurt) Pecha, Nancy Jones, Mike (Jill) Mitchler, many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sister Jean Lemberg, a dear friend Cleo, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, a son Dale Jr., a daughter Gwen, the mother of his children Carole, a brother Bill and a sister Audrey.
In keeping with Dale's wishes and the current pandemic a private family service will be livestreamed on Thursday, August 20 at 6:00 PM at the Verkuilen Van Deurzen Facebook page and be on https://www.verkuilenfh.com/obituary/Dale-Mitchler
. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery on Friday August 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Feeding America in Dales name at https://feedingamericawi.org
.