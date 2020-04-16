|
|
Dale Olson
Appleton - In honor of a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to all, we celebrate the truly blessed life of Dale Emery Olson, born March 2nd, 1936 to Emery and Delia (Forslund) Olson and peacefully passing on April 14, 2020.
Dale grew up with his loving sister, Karen Norberg, in Minneapolis, MN. After finishing school, he would begin what would become a long and successful career with the Railroad, eventually retiring as Transportation Manager with the KCS.
After several attempts to court what would eventually turn in to "the love of his life", he made it official and eloped with Conny Elyse Lincoln on August 30, 1957 to the Little Brown Church in the Vale. Together they enjoyed 62 years of wedded bliss.
Despite the loss of two infant sons, Curtis and Grant, their relationship would be the example of what love truly is to their four daughters: Cheri (Jerry) Iverson, DeLee (Scott) Kappelman, Kathryn (Jeff) Weiher, and Janell (Tom) Klemstein.
Although his career took the family to many states, the last move to Arkansas is where he and his bride discovered the beauty of the Ozarks, the excitement of the Razorbacks, and some of the best chicken you'll ever find. Although separated from family, they enjoyed their travel adventures, creating beautiful gardens (worthy of any magazine cover), and boating wherever the Happy Hooker would take them. A golf reservation with his son-in-laws was not a request, but rather a requirement, and having a rail stop named after you, was an unexpected honor. Despite the excitement of when ' the eagle was gonna fly' they decided to retire early and return back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.
When returning, they landed back to the Frozen Tundra with a beautiful home on Shawano Lake where special memories continued. It is here where the love of fishing was passed on. It is here where boat rides and campfires were the "up north" retreat for all. It is here where "Club Med" was constructed to house and feed anything that could fly. It is here where Christmas chaos was the norm and the newbies would either sink or swim. It is here where food, drink, and laughter were always in abundance and where everyone was welcome, despite their non-Packer allegiances.
The impact of one great man, with one great wife, resulted in one great legacy. To all nine grandchildren; Kendall (TJ), Leah (Sean), Jered (Krystal), Kyle (Alicen), Brandon (Melissa), Tyler (Tracy), Hannah (Gerad), Michael, and Jena- may you all cherish memories of a life well lived and continue to cultivate this with our next generation, current (and future) great grandchildren; Aj, Austin, Carson, Declan, Addy, Elin, Aiden, Camden, Abel, Tenley, Lyla, Wyatt, and new baby Madden..(to be continued!).
Despite whatever challenges we faced as a family in the past few years it was the power of love, and the faith and support of many that sustained us. Thank you Dad, for the legacy you have forged and the special spot you have created in all our hearts. We will continue to be on the lookout for when the eagle will fly, and find peace in knowing that we ALL 'love you bigger than the high, high world,,, and the world never stops'!
To all the wonderful facility and home health staff at St. Paul Nursing Home in Kaukauna.- We thank you for your care of our father and our family over the past 15 months. Words can not adequately express our profound respect and gratitude for all you have done. God Bless.
Due to the need for social distancing, a private memorial service is being held on Tuesday, April 21st.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020