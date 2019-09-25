|
|
Dale R. Collier
Neenah - Dale "Ace" R. Collier, age 87, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in the Town of Polar, WI on June 12, 1932, the 11th of 14 children to the late Festus and Carrie (DeHart) Collier.
Dale served in the US Army, traveling to Italy and he also fought in the Korean war. He returned home meet and marry Carol Pingle on March 29, 1958. They built a life in Menasha and had three children together. He then married Maria Oretaga, which he spent 15 years with. He loved his wife Maria deeply and enjoyed their trips to Mexico or weekend adventures around Wisconsin until age got in the way.
Dale worked many jobs to support his family. He started at Marthon Group, Neenah Taxi Cab, and Eagle Supply and Plastics where he retired from. He also worked part time at Menasha Locks and most recently was an Elevator operator at the Zuelke building. He was 80 years old when finally "retiring from it all."
Dale loved people but, most of all he loved his family. He always made sure everyone was okay and taken care of. He enjoyed Friday nights out, having beers at Fish Fry and the Home Plate in Menasha. He also could be found dancing at the Cimmeron or telling stories and jokes to make people smile. Dale was an avid Packer and Chicago Cubs fan. For many years, he went with his brother, Bob, to the Chicago Cubs convention in Chicago.
For the last year, he lived with his daughter, Lori, and her family. With the help of his son, Steve, they made his last year very enjoyable. He loved seeing his grandsons, Reese and Andy Jensen, every day for daily rides around the neighborhood. Dale also would go on girls weekend with Lori and her friends, Jean Shreve, Charlene Treml, Heidi Michel and Denise Cropp. He loved being with all the girls and getting pampered by them. He was especially excited that his daughter's lifelong friend, Katy Massey, came home to see him. He went with his caregiver, Ali Garland, on many rides, going to EAA and to see the tall ships in Green Bay. A friend, Steph Drier, would take him downtown on trolley rides and ice cream treats. Dale's VNA nurses, most recently Danielle and Marissa, helped him at home with the daily exercises, playing cards, and taking him to exercise class. He became close with Lori's family dog, Buddy, and he was there with Dale in his last hours at the hospital.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Lori (Tim) Jensen; son, Steve (Alejandra) Collier; sister, Shirley Everson; daughter-in-law, Cindy; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Scott Collier; former wife, Carol Koehler; bothers: Arnold, Merle, Carroll, Bill, Lloyd, Joe and Bob Collier; sisters: Marjorie Burns, Betty Wells, Nancy Elwood, Phyllis Arndt, and Fran Plummer.
Thank you to his grandson, Steven Collier; granddaughter, Cassandra (Jeff) Hietpas; and great granddaughters: Lilly and Nora for your frequent visits. Thank you to his granddaughter, Nancy (Rene) Vazquez and great grandchildren: Barby, Kevin, William and Henry for the cookouts and time spent with the kids. Thank you to his grandson Ysaac Gonzalez, your smile brighten his day. Thank you to Yalene Gonzalez and great granddaughter Zamora, he loved seeing you and being spoiled by you. Thank you Reese and Andy Jensen for the daily chats, helping fix his TV or with anything he needed, and sharing your home with him. Thank you for all you help Naomi Jacobs, he loved your beautiful smile and red hair. Thank you to his niece, Toni Mueller, for so many good times and being at the hospital with him daily. Thank you to his special friend Dr. Jacci Belter, he cherished your visits and you always knew how to make his day. Thank you to Grandma Georgia Jensen, he loved the fresh baked cookies and the Sunday lunches. To Tim Jensen, he cannot thank you enough for opening your home to him. Also, thank you to Valley VNA for the great nurses who helped him out in the mornings, and to the 5th floor staff at Theda Clark, you made him comfortable and at peace.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S Commercial Street, Neenah. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Military honors will follow the service. Please be ready to share your favorite story about Dale on his final Friday night out.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 25, 2019