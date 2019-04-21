|
|
Dallas Eugene Sparks
Oshkosh - Dallas E. Sparks, 52, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh. He was born on December 1, 1966, in Bakersfield, CA, the son of Leland Sr. and Betty (Dean) Sparks. Dallas was a fan of country western music, loved M & M's, and watching sports with his buddies. He will be remembered most for being our "Earth Angel", by going out of his way to make others feel loved and happy.
Dallas is survived by his mother: Betty Teague; 3 siblings: Judy (Tom) Bratz, Lee (Sybill) Sparks, and Tom Sparks; 1 niece and 5 nephews; many extended family members who loved him very much, and friends.
Dallas was preceded in death by his father; 2 step-fathers: Darell Chester and Bill Teague; along with 2 infant sisters and 2 infant brothers.
A celebration of life will be held at Noon, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Faith Christian Center, Oshkosh.
Dallas' family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh, as well as Aurora Hospice for all of their compassion and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019