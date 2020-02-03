Services
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Peace Lutheran church
336 W. Prairie St
Wautoma, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Peace Lutheran church
336 W. Prairie St.
Wautoma, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas Krueger


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dallas Krueger Obituary
Dallas Krueger

Town of Saxeville - Dallas J. Krueger, of the Town of Saxeville, age 84, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1935 to the late Harry and Helen (Zeller) Krueger. On August 17, 1955 he married Lula Bruss of Winneconne. Throughout his career Dallas worked a variety of different occupations which included hauling milk, drive school bus, construction, farming in Winneconne, being a firefighter, he owned and operated A1 Sales & Service in Hortonville until 2007. Dallas retired from the Neenah Fire Department in 1991 after 22 years of service.

Dallas is survived by his children: Paul Krueger of Crivitz; Peter Krueger of Oshkosh, Sandra (Doug) Griffin of Neenah; Sally (Paul) Hoks of Menasha; Mark (Lisa) Krueger of Neenah; Timothy (Amy) Krueger of Hortonville; nine grandchildren: Jeremy Krueger, Lena Gustman, Wesley (Sheila) Griffin, Erick (fiancé Jenny Beach) Griffin, Valerie and Matthew Hoks, Nicole (Sean) Buck, Andrew and Alex Krueger, eight great grandchildren: Alli Jo, Hunter, Liam, Willow, Lydia, Hayden, Nathan and Jackson. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lula, grandson, Michael Hoks, sister, Lois Krueger, three brothers, Harold, Merlin and Carlton Krueger and a sister-in-law, Lucile Krueger.

A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran church, 336 W. Prairie St. Wautoma, WI with Pastor Steven Tews officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dallas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent