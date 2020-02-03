|
|
Dallas Krueger
Town of Saxeville - Dallas J. Krueger, of the Town of Saxeville, age 84, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1935 to the late Harry and Helen (Zeller) Krueger. On August 17, 1955 he married Lula Bruss of Winneconne. Throughout his career Dallas worked a variety of different occupations which included hauling milk, drive school bus, construction, farming in Winneconne, being a firefighter, he owned and operated A1 Sales & Service in Hortonville until 2007. Dallas retired from the Neenah Fire Department in 1991 after 22 years of service.
Dallas is survived by his children: Paul Krueger of Crivitz; Peter Krueger of Oshkosh, Sandra (Doug) Griffin of Neenah; Sally (Paul) Hoks of Menasha; Mark (Lisa) Krueger of Neenah; Timothy (Amy) Krueger of Hortonville; nine grandchildren: Jeremy Krueger, Lena Gustman, Wesley (Sheila) Griffin, Erick (fiancé Jenny Beach) Griffin, Valerie and Matthew Hoks, Nicole (Sean) Buck, Andrew and Alex Krueger, eight great grandchildren: Alli Jo, Hunter, Liam, Willow, Lydia, Hayden, Nathan and Jackson. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lula, grandson, Michael Hoks, sister, Lois Krueger, three brothers, Harold, Merlin and Carlton Krueger and a sister-in-law, Lucile Krueger.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran church, 336 W. Prairie St. Wautoma, WI with Pastor Steven Tews officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020