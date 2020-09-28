Dan "Dano" FreemanNew London - Daniel "Dano" Gordon Freeman, age 53, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence. Dan was born on August 2, 1967 to Roger and Theresa (Roe) Freeman in New London. Dan was united in marriage to Michelle Stelse on May 13, 1989. He worked at Gulfstream Aerospace in Appleton for 30 years. Dan loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.Dan is survived by his wife, Michelle; father, Roger; children, Joshua Freeman and Ashley (significant other, Troy Herter); grandchildren, Jayden and Landon Freeman, Sawyer and Keeley Herter and sister, Melissa Freeman. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa; daughter, Jessica Ann Freeman; paternal grandparents, Gordon and Gen Freeman; father-in-laws, Larry Stelse, Scott Algiers and Rick Biekkola; aunt, Sue Freeman and step-father, Bill Duquaine.The funeral service for Dan will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In accordance with state mandates, masks will be required and social distancing observed. Friends are encouraged to attend the visitation to save room for the family at the funeral service. Dan's funeral service will be recorded and can be viewed later that day on the Cline & Hanson website.Following Dan's funeral ceremony, friends and family are invited to Jolly Roger's Pizzeria in New London starting at 11:30 a.m.