1/1
Dan "Dano" Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan "Dano" Freeman

New London - Daniel "Dano" Gordon Freeman, age 53, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence. Dan was born on August 2, 1967 to Roger and Theresa (Roe) Freeman in New London. Dan was united in marriage to Michelle Stelse on May 13, 1989. He worked at Gulfstream Aerospace in Appleton for 30 years. Dan loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.

Dan is survived by his wife, Michelle; father, Roger; children, Joshua Freeman and Ashley (significant other, Troy Herter); grandchildren, Jayden and Landon Freeman, Sawyer and Keeley Herter and sister, Melissa Freeman. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa; daughter, Jessica Ann Freeman; paternal grandparents, Gordon and Gen Freeman; father-in-laws, Larry Stelse, Scott Algiers and Rick Biekkola; aunt, Sue Freeman and step-father, Bill Duquaine.

The funeral service for Dan will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In accordance with state mandates, masks will be required and social distancing observed. Friends are encouraged to attend the visitation to save room for the family at the funeral service. Dan's funeral service will be recorded and can be viewed later that day on the Cline & Hanson website.

Following Dan's funeral ceremony, friends and family are invited to Jolly Roger's Pizzeria in New London starting at 11:30 a.m.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline and Hanson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved