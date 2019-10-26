|
|
Dan Hock
Ledgeview - Dan Hock, 72, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019, following a short battle with cancer. He was born May 3, 1947, to Frederick and Mary "Minnie" (Van Boxel) Hock. After graduating from Green Bay East High School in 1965, Dan was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong patriot, proud of his honorable service and a member of the American Legion. After returning stateside, Dan followed in his father's footsteps beginning a career at Procter & Gamble. He retired as an electrician from the mill at the age of 52.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman. Whether it be hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, snowmobiling or boating—he loved it all! He shared these passions with his children and grandchildren, spending hours teaching them to catch (and clean) fish, taking them hunting, challenging their strength while tubing, and exploring the trails. Dan took great pride in being an exceptional dog trainer and helping others train their dogs to go on and win multiple awards in dog sporting events for over 40 years. He specialized in training English setters and short-haired pointers including a lab now and then. He was a active member of the New Franken Sportsman Club and participated in their Gun Safety Program and the Youth Hunter Education Program. He was a member of the Wildlife Federation Youth Program where he demonstrated pointing dogs' abilities. A man of many talents and interests, Dan was also a member of Ducks Unlimited, numerous other gaming clubs, the Green Bay Pointing Dog Club where he was very active in all roles including president for many years and the Nifty 50's Car Club. He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. To sum it up, Dan was just an all-around great guy!
Dan was a very religious man. He trusted in God and tried to find the good in every person and situation in his life.
Dan was loved dearly by all his grandchildren. He was one of their strongest supporters as he attended their basketball, baseball, football and soccer games. He loved watching them in their dance recitals, band concerts, school plays, gymnastics and dance team events. He aways made time to bring them to any event as needed, including helping to deliver them to college and get them set up. One of Dan's best times was the family's weekly Monday night dinners where he and the grandchildren would play pool while sharing the weeks events.
Dan was the best husband, friend and grandfather ever. He is survived by his loving wife Bernadette "Bernie"; four sons and four daughters, Dean (Lisa) Hock, Dale (Michelle) Hock, Patrick (Lana) Connelly, Jeff (Julie) Connelly, Suzie (Kevin) Cayce, Jennie Connelly, Lisa (Tate) Ahrens and Michelle Connelly; 28 grandchildren, Damien and Dalton Hock; Madison, Breanna and Brooke Hock; Andrew, Ashley, Daniel and Katie Connelly; John, Joseph, Jacob, Jade Connelly and Mason Mihalovic; Tamara and Matthew Duffeck and Kayleigh, Kyle and Devin Cayce; Kianna, Cambria and Kaydia Wilson; Brandon, Cole, Isaiah and Ashton Ahrens; Hailey Otten and Ty-Ries Brown; four great-grandchildren, Landon Duffeck, Christian-Jay Ruechert, Lilly and Allie Duffeck; a brother-in-law, Ron Gierczak and special nephews Scott and Christopher (Debbie) Gierczak; other in-laws, Joe Stangel, Therese Trost and Patrick Gallagher; nieces and nephews; and many friends who enjoyed his outgoing, friendly personality and his unconditional loyalty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Diane Gierczak; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Mary Gallagher, Donald Trost and Margie Ostry.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. There will be a Parish Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 Wednesday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Military Honors will conclude the services. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. In Dan's memory, please donate to your favorite animal no kill shelter.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019