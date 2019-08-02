|
Daniel A. Coonen
Menasha - Daniel A. Coonen, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1932 to the late Henry and Elizabeth Coonen and resided in Menasha. Dan married Sara Kislewski on September 13, 1958 and they were blessed with four children. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his military service, Dan and his brother took over the family business, Coonen's Service Station and ran it for many years. He went on to work at Ray's Tire and Auto and retired from Wisconsin Tissue Mills. Dan was a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts for over 75 years. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a Scout Master for many years. Dan enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elk's Lodge. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Dan is survived by his children: Edward (Judy) Coonen, James Coonen, Colleen Page, and Laura (Tim) Mikkelson; grandchildren: Kim Coonen, Terina (Steve) Sagataw, William Page, Michael Page, Aric Mikkelson, Sara Mikkelson, Joseph Mikkelson; great-grandchildren: Tanner Coonen, Abby Wara, William Wara IV, Kaley Sagataw, Dakota Sagataw; and sister, Alice Coonen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Coonen; son, Henry Coonen; siblings: David Coonen, Leo Coonen, Jane Washbush; and son-in-law, Dennis Page.
The Funeral Mass for Dan will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second Street, Menasha with Rev. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the hour of the service.
Dan's family would like to give a warm thank you to Omro Care Center and Heartland Hospice for all their wonderful care.
