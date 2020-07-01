Daniel A. Desotell
Little Chute - "Diesel Dan" Desotell, age 67 of Little Chute, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, following a lingering illness. Dan was born in Kaukauna on January 12, 1953, son of the late Donald and Mary (Merckx) Desotell. Dan was a graduate of the Kaukauna High School, and married Sue Granger the love of his life since the 8th grade, on August 23, 1974. Together they shared forty-five years together.
Dan did construction work his entire adult life. In his retirement, he got a job at O'Reilly Auto Parts, which was perfect for him.
Many will remember Dan for his racing. He started dirt track racing in the late 1960's at various tracks around the Fox Valley. Later he moved to asphalt racing at WIR, and eventually retired from racing in the mid 1990's. Over the years, he enjoyed watching his grandson Brandon play baseball and basketball. They also enjoyed sneaking out of the house to go to the casino. Dan loved time spent with all of his grandchildren and spending time up north.
Dan is survived by his wife: Sue Desotell of Little Chute; three daughters: Lisa (Vince) Oliver of Menasha, Amy (Sam) Seager of Kaukauna, and Becky (Shawn) Taylor of Ripon; five grandchildren: Tianna, Makenna, Jayden, Sophia, and Brandon; a sister: Karen (Scott) Funk of Kaukauna; a brother-in-law: Ramie (Mary Margaret) Granger of Kaukauna; a longtime family friend: Brookie Gaffney, and his beloved dog and companion, Josie. Dan is further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Dan will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Fargo Funeral Home, located at 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Kaukauna. A private prayer service for the family will follow promptly.
Dan will be remembered as a generous, kind-hearted, and soft-spoken man who would help anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, but especially by his best buddy, Brandon.
The family would like to offer their thanks to Dr. Elmer, the nurses in the ICU at ThedaCare - Appleton, and Fresenius Dialysis in Kaukauna for their loving care. We will always remember your kindness.
