Daniel A. Jurgenson
Clayton/Neenah - Daniel A. Jurgenson, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home from a heart attack on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born February 21, 1962, son of the late John and Marge Jurgenson.
Dan was retired and enjoyed tinkering in his garage, doing lawnwork and socializing with his friends at C & C Tavern. He loved his dog Coco.
Dan is survived by his wife and best friend, Beth, and they were married for 37 years; his son, Kenneth Jurgenson and his friend Hannah; brother, Mike (Wendy) Jurgenson; sister, Sharon Jurgenson and her friend Matt; two sisters-in-law: Sue Jurgenson and her friend John, Debra (Ray) Knaack-Derouche; brother-in-law, Kent (Joann) Knaack; father and mother-in-law, Dan and Joan Knaack; and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Jurgenson; brother-in-law, Dan Knaack; grandparents: Otto and Bessie Jurgenson, Kenneth and Gladys Olsen.
Cremation will take place and no service to be held at this time.
