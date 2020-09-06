I loved my brother more than you could know. I still remember writing Danny can't play on our monopoly game. He was a great dad, husband and brother. Dan loved to have fun, four wheelers, jet skis, quad runners, partying with friends. Him and my Dad became very good friends. He lived life to it's fullest. I wish you Beth Kenny and family my deepest sympathy. Love your sister Sharon!

Sharon Jurgenson

