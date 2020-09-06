1/1
Daniel A. Jurgenson
1962 - 2020
Daniel A. Jurgenson

Clayton/Neenah - Daniel A. Jurgenson, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home from a heart attack on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born February 21, 1962, son of the late John and Marge Jurgenson.

Dan was retired and enjoyed tinkering in his garage, doing lawnwork and socializing with his friends at C & C Tavern. He loved his dog Coco.

Dan is survived by his wife and best friend, Beth, and they were married for 37 years; his son, Kenneth Jurgenson and his friend Hannah; brother, Mike (Wendy) Jurgenson; sister, Sharon Jurgenson and her friend Matt; two sisters-in-law: Sue Jurgenson and her friend John, Debra (Ray) Knaack-Derouche; brother-in-law, Kent (Joann) Knaack; father and mother-in-law, Dan and Joan Knaack; and many nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Jurgenson; brother-in-law, Dan Knaack; grandparents: Otto and Bessie Jurgenson, Kenneth and Gladys Olsen.

Cremation will take place and no service to be held at this time.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
September 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Debbie ..Gordy Vollmer
Gordy Vollmer
Friend
September 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss he was a wonderful person hugs And prayers
Dot Huempfner
Friend
September 5, 2020
I loved my brother more than you could know. I still remember writing Danny can't play on our monopoly game. He was a great dad, husband and brother. Dan loved to have fun, four wheelers, jet skis, quad runners, partying with friends. Him and my Dad became very good friends. He lived life to it's fullest. I wish you Beth Kenny and family my deepest sympathy. Love your sister Sharon!
Sharon Jurgenson
Family
