Daniel A. Wouters Obituary
Daniel A. Wouters

of the Town of Brookfield, died on Mar. 15, 2020, after suffering a heart attack in his home. Born in Kaukauna, WI, on Aug. 24, 1939, Dan joined the Army (1st Calvary) in 1969 and served in the Vietnam War. When his tour came to an end, he joined the Army Reserve while working as a police officer for the City of Appleton, WI. He spent the bulk of his career working as a machinist in Appleton, while remaining in the Army Reserve until he retired to the Town of Brookfield. Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Nan Brandvik-Wouters, children from a previous marriage, Kelly (Clem) Wood (Powell Butte, OR,) Kari (Jerry) VanPatten (Eland, WI), grandchildren Kiera (Tom) Guttenberg, Logan Wouters, Jared Wouters, Kyla Wood, Christian Wood, Kiana Wood, Colin Wood, Andrew Hagenow and Hailee Hagenow, and many other loving relatives. He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Lucille (Pendercast) Wouters, and son, Kevin Wouters. Dan is further predeceased by the family's two, loving canine 'children,' Tanya and Kenya. Dan will be remembered as a good neighbor, a friend in need, an avid target shooter with the Waukesha Gun Club, an artist with a drill press, and a stone and landscape design enthusiast.

Because of current health concerns and legal restrictions, in lieu of gathering to inter Dan's ashes, the Military Honors 21-gun salute ceremony will be recorded and posted at: https://www.randledablefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Daniel-Wouters/ Friends and family members are invited to post condolences and record favorite memories of Dan at: https://www.randledablefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Daniel-Wouters/ In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
