Daniel "Boomer" Biesterveld
Combined Locks - Daniel "Boomer" Biesterveld, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home. Boomer was born on September 5, 1948 to Joseph and Gladys (Van Linn) Biesterveld. He was united in marriage to Mary Promer on July 24, 1987. Boomer was a veteran having served in the US Marines. He was a welder and retired from Miller Electric. Boomer enjoyed bowling, (he had 3 300 games) playing softball and was a good athlete. Golfing was his passion and he played at least 3 times a week. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and those memories will always be cherished.
Boomer is survived by his wife Mary, five children; Brian Van Asten, Ray (Vicki) Van Asten, Diane Huebner, Duane Biesterveld, and Dana (Olando) Nicholson, six grandchildren; Natalie, Katelyn, Elizabeth, Luciana, Lexi and Alex, his siblings; Nancy (Charlie) Janssen, Leon (Carolyn) Biesterveld, Ben (Cindy) Biesterveld, Sherrie (Ken) Hoelzel, Cindy (Pete) Baehman, Todd (Lisa Hietpas) Biesterveld, a sister-in-law Theresa Biesterveld, his dog Princess, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Boomer was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Mike and Joseph Biesterveld.
A memorial service for Boomer will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the VERKUILEN VANDEURZEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to St. Paul and Heartland Hospice and the staff at Theda Care Appleton, ER, ICU and Oncology unit.