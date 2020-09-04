1/1
Daniel "Boomer" Biesterveld
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel "Boomer" Biesterveld

Combined Locks - Daniel "Boomer" Biesterveld, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home. Boomer was born on September 5, 1948 to Joseph and Gladys (Van Linn) Biesterveld. He was united in marriage to Mary Promer on July 24, 1987. Boomer was a veteran having served in the US Marines. He was a welder and retired from Miller Electric. Boomer enjoyed bowling, (he had 3 300 games) playing softball and was a good athlete. Golfing was his passion and he played at least 3 times a week. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and those memories will always be cherished.

Boomer is survived by his wife Mary, five children; Brian Van Asten, Ray (Vicki) Van Asten, Diane Huebner, Duane Biesterveld, and Dana (Olando) Nicholson, six grandchildren; Natalie, Katelyn, Elizabeth, Luciana, Lexi and Alex, his siblings; Nancy (Charlie) Janssen, Leon (Carolyn) Biesterveld, Ben (Cindy) Biesterveld, Sherrie (Ken) Hoelzel, Cindy (Pete) Baehman, Todd (Lisa Hietpas) Biesterveld, a sister-in-law Theresa Biesterveld, his dog Princess, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Boomer was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Mike and Joseph Biesterveld.

A memorial service for Boomer will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the VERKUILEN VANDEURZEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to St. Paul and Heartland Hospice and the staff at Theda Care Appleton, ER, ICU and Oncology unit.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved