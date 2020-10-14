Daniel C. Cyrs
Appleton - Daniel C. Cyrs, 58, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton.
He was born April 21, 1962 in Wausau, to Marlys (Kraimer) Cyrs and the late Maurice Cyrs who preceded him in death in 1972. In 1980 Marlys married Norb Arnoldi who became Dan's step-father.
Survivors include his daughter, Lindsay Allgeyer, Florida; mother and step-father, Marlys and Norb Arnoldi; brother, David (Cathy) Cyrs, sister, Julie Cyrs Winter and brother, Michael (Maureen) Cyrs; 10 loving nieces and nephews, and one great niece.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Social distancing will be practiced and face coverings are required for all who attend. The Mass will be live streamed on the St. Therese Website or Facebook page and for later viewing on the Peterson/Kraemer website.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the wonderful caregivers over 32 years who put his care above their needs. Also for the sincere compassion of St. Elizabeth staff for our family in the last days.
