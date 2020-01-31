Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer Street
Kaukauna, WI
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer Street
Kaukauna, WI
Resources
Daniel C. Vandeyacht

Daniel C. Vandeyacht Obituary
Daniel C. Vandeyacht

Kaukauna - Dan Vandeyacht, a lifelong Kaukauna resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 31, 2020, following a fearless battle with cancer at the age of 68. The funeral liturgy for Dan will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, located at 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Fargo Funeral Home, 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Kaukauna, on Monday from 4:00 PM until the time of a parish prayer service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM.

For more information or to share a memory of Dan, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
