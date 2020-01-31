|
|
Daniel C. Vandeyacht
Kaukauna - Dan Vandeyacht, a lifelong Kaukauna resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 31, 2020, following a fearless battle with cancer at the age of 68. The funeral liturgy for Dan will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, located at 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Fargo Funeral Home, 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Kaukauna, on Monday from 4:00 PM until the time of a parish prayer service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
