Daniel D. Haring, Sr.
Appleton - Daniel D. Haring, Sr., age 88, of Appleton, WI, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Appleton. Dan was born on December 21, 1930, in Tomahawk, WI, to the late Richard and Pauline (VanStrydonk) Haring.
Survivors include 3 Sons, Daniel (Mary) Haring, Jr., of Kaukauna, Scott (Julie) Haring, of Kaukauna, and Tim Haring, of Tomahawk; 2 Daughters, Diane (Dennis) Hoffman, of Kaukauna, and Sandra (Kevin) Van Dera, of Kaukauna.
He is further survived by 14 Grandchildren and many Great-Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Richard and Pauline; his First Wife, Dorothy; 1 Daughter, Rose; 11 Brothers, and 2 Sisters.
Funeral Services for Daniel Haring will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Generations Funeral Home. Deacon Cliff Eggett will officiate. The family will receive friends for Visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of Services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Prairie Rapids Cemetery. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Dan's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019