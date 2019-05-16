Services
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory
1400 N. 4th St.
Tomahawk, WI 54487
(715) 224-3182
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory
1400 N. 4th St.
Tomahawk, WI 54487
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory
1400 N. 4th St.
Tomahawk, WI 54487
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Haring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel D. Haring Sr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel D. Haring Sr. Obituary
Daniel D. Haring, Sr.

Appleton - Daniel D. Haring, Sr., age 88, of Appleton, WI, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Appleton. Dan was born on December 21, 1930, in Tomahawk, WI, to the late Richard and Pauline (VanStrydonk) Haring.

Survivors include 3 Sons, Daniel (Mary) Haring, Jr., of Kaukauna, Scott (Julie) Haring, of Kaukauna, and Tim Haring, of Tomahawk; 2 Daughters, Diane (Dennis) Hoffman, of Kaukauna, and Sandra (Kevin) Van Dera, of Kaukauna.

He is further survived by 14 Grandchildren and many Great-Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Richard and Pauline; his First Wife, Dorothy; 1 Daughter, Rose; 11 Brothers, and 2 Sisters.

Funeral Services for Daniel Haring will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Generations Funeral Home. Deacon Cliff Eggett will officiate. The family will receive friends for Visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of Services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Prairie Rapids Cemetery. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Dan's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent