Daniel D. Patros
Neenah - Daniel D. Patros died in his home surrounded by family on July 22, 2020 in Neenah, WI due to complications following brain cancer. He was 58 years old.
Dan was born on August 22, 1961 to Ronald and Lori Patros. He graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical College with a degree in Commercial Art. Later, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Lakeland College. He married Ann Dorzweiler in 1986. For a time, the Patros family lived in Oregon City, OR but returned to their home state of Wisconsin to raise their two children—both of whom he loved beyond measure and considered his magnum opus.
Dan enjoyed the outdoors—camping, fishing, hunting, biking, and kayaking. He was successful in his many hobbies: motor sports (finding particular enjoyment with the Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders), photography, baking, and gardening to name a few. He was a patient and supportive role model and had a passion for both technology and the arts.
Dan had a keen sense of respect for life and nature, with kindness over all, a longing for adventure, and a sense of humor. He lived his life with those qualities and with great love for his family above all else.
Dan is survived by his parents Lori Patros, Peachtree Corners, GA; Ron (Peggy) Patros of Milwaukee, WI; his wife Ann and their two children: Elliot (Caroline Miller) Patros of Oakland, CA; Clayton (Hannah) Patross of Louisville, KY; his sister Cindy (Eric) Baeder of Peachtree Corners, GA; his brother Doug (Colleen) Patros of La Crosse, WI; his stepbrothers Chris (Tammy) Twining; Steve (Tonya) Twining, his mother-in-law Adeline Dorzweiler, his in-laws Jim (Linda) Dorzweiler, Gary Dorzweiler, Linda (Rick) Neimy, Tom (Linda) Dorzweiler, Barb (Mike St Aubin) Dorzweiler, Rose (Roy) McCanna, Mark Dorzweiler, Paul (Carla) Dorzweiler, John Springer, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Jeannette Springer, as well as his father-in-law, Donald Dorzweiler. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
.
The Patros family wishes to thank ThedaCare Hospice for their remarkably compassionate and competent care of not only Dan but of all of us.
Dan's cremains will be scattered in a private ceremony with immediate family. A celebration of life has been postponed until Spring 2021 (post-COVID). If so moved, please donate to InterVarsity at https://donate.intervarsity.org/donate#3677
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or dying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." —Revelation 21:4