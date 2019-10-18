Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
River Rail
Shiocton, WI
Daniel D. Young


1956 - 2019
Daniel D. Young Obituary
Daniel D. Young, age 62, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on December 5, 1956, in Clintonville son of the late Duaine and Janet (Thompson) Young. On June 25, 2005, Dan was united in marriage to Janice Preisler in Shiocton. He was a lifelong farmer and loved John Deere Tractors and taking care of his animals. His hobbies included bicycling, woodworking, gardening and snowmobiling.

Dan is survived by is wife Janice; children, Jeremy (Amber) Young, Shiocton, Jason (April) Young, Hortonville, Jon (Kelly) Young, Denmark; grandchildren: Cody, Grant, Andrew, Natalie, Elin, Evalyn, Jackson and Iris. Siblings: Kathy Conto (special friend, Ron Fulton), Karen (Don) Heiman, Diane (Dean) Knaack, Lorna (Rick) Tiberg, Patti (Gary) Ruhle and Pamela Barnes (Special friend Joe Laipple). He is further survived by his mother in-law, Angie Preisler, sister in-laws and brother in-laws, Barb (Cliff) Flanagan and Charles (Deanna) Preisler and also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister Constance, a niece Danielle Tiberg and father in-law, Roland Preisler.

A Celebration of Life for Dan will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at River Rail in Shiocton from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
