Daniel Eldon Henry
Menasha - Daniel E. Henry, 79, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 with family at his side. Dan was born on March 27,1940 in Fish Creek, WI, the son of the late John and Margaret (Robertoy) Henry. From Door County he moved to Appleton where he was employed with Park N Market grocery store for years, he also was employed at the Outagamie County Health Center in Appleton. Then in the late 1970's Dan ventured out to purchase and co-own a tavern in Sherwood and called it The Ships Den, then later retired with the Holiday Inn of Appleton.
Dan was a strong man with a tender-heart and a gentle soul. His loving caring spirit and beautiful smile will be remembered most by those who knew him. He had a huge love of old wooden ships from the turn of the century and a massive collection of ship replica's with masts & sails that filled an entire room from wall to wall. He also had a passion for the ancient roman days in which he collected knights of armor. Dan also had numerous dogs and cats through the years, each were very special to him.
Dan is survived by his brother: Gerald (Mary) Henry of Florida; sisters-in-law: Sally (Dennis) Henry of Sturgeon Bay, Cathy (Tom) Henry of Sturgeon Bay, and Gloria (Bob) Henry of Menominee, MI; endless nieces & nephews, cousins, and special neighbors.
Reunited with his loved ones in Heaven are; his life-partner: Robert Kamke; three brothers: Bob Henry; Tom Henry; Dennis Henry; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Betty (Bill) Kiehnau, Shirley (Don) Sitte, and Jane (Donald) Tanck; nephew Don Tanck Jr; three niece's Sally Snyder, Janie Snyder, and Gail Nolte.
A celebration of life service for Dan will be held at 11:00, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Appleton's Highland Memorial Park in the Star of Hope Chapel, 3131 N. Richmond St., Appleton, with Mike Huff officiating (Mike was requested by Dan). Visitation will be from 9:00 until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at from 12:00 to 12:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established in Dan's name. One being to various animal shelters; as his heart overflowed with love for animals.
Dan's family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for their wonderful service of compassion and always being there; especially Molly. Also, we would like to extend our gratitude to Heartwood Assisted Living for their kindness, and for their remarkable end of life care, they were truly a comfort & blessing.
Dan's family and friends will always remember the many unique memories he created for us, each were one of a kind . . . .just as he was. We already miss you, more than words can say.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020