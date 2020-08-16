1/1
Daniel G. "Chippy" Birr
1958 - 2020
Daniel G. "Chippy" Birr

Fremont - Daniel G. "Chippy" Birr, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born on February 12, 1958 to the late Gaylord and Mary Birr. Chippy proudly worked at Kimberly Clark for 41 years before retiring. He was a person that was always on the go and tough to keep up with. Chippy was always putsing on something and could fix anything. He loved riding his Harley, gardening, playing pool, and restoring his '67 Chevelle. Chippy had a passion for classic cars and always looked forward to the Iola Car Show. Chippy felt most comfortable at home with his family and taking care of his home, especially when landscaping. He married the love of his life Sara Huolihan later in life and was blessed with the time they shared together. He was loved dearly by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Chippy is survived by his wife, Sara Huolihan-Birr; children: Daniel G. (Heather) Birr, Jr., Marcus (Marissa) Birr, Tiffany (fiancé Jordan Roskom) Birr, and Brianna (David) Biggs; step-children: Douglas Madel, Danielle Huolihan, and Colin Huolihan; grandchildren: Landon, Logan, Aiden, Addison, Parker, Gideon, and a future granddaughter coming December 25th; sisters, Elly (Charles) Fritsch and Darcy (Howard) Seroogy; mother-in-law, Dorothy Mueller; cat, Iola; dogs, Buc, Bambi, and Taz; along with many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Remmel.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm with a remembrance ceremony at 6:30 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Chippy and Sara 's home, W347 Tri-County Road, Fremont. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

Chippy's family would like to give a warm thank you to Joann, Brad and Karen, Jeff, Tim and Mel, along with many others for all their help during this difficult time.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Road, Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
I worked with Chippy at KC. He was such a great guy and always bubbly!
He’d do anything for you without even thinking about it.
So young
Prayers to the family
Kim Sturm
Coworker
August 15, 2020
Condolences to all the family and friends. No more pain now. I am not sure what Heaven is like, but I think he would like God to take him in and put him to work. God Bless and RIP
Chris Riska
Classmate
