Daniel G. "Rudy" Rudebeck
Neenah - Daniel G. "Rudy" Rudebeck, age 74, of Neenah, Wisconsin, passed away on October 1, 2020, his birthday, after a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma.
Dan was born on October 1, 1946, to Arthur and Jane Rudebeck in Menasha, Wisconsin.
He grew up on the shores of Lake Winnebago, discovering his love of the environment and fishing and hunting from an early age. Dan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay with a degree in Creative Communications.
Dan was a true advocate of the upriver lakes and rivers of the Winnebago System, who tirelessly fought for the preservation of the environment. He spent many years as the Habitat Restoration Coordinator for the Lake Poygan Sportsman's Club. He was the past president of the club in its early inception. Dan fought and worked unrelentlessly with the Corps of Engineers and the DNR for the preservation of the resources. He was recently getting excited about the duck hunting opener, giving him a chance to see what his young yellow lab, Finn, could accomplish.
Dan was employed part-time at N&M Expedited of Neenah. He was also the Outdoor Editor of The Winneconne News, giving knowledge and insight of matters around and in the waters of our area.
Dan married his wife Patricia on June 15, 2002. They enjoyed their times together whether at home, or sitting quietly while fishing. They were always in competition as to who would catch the first fish. Dan and Pat completed each other and were best friends as well.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his brother Jim of Missouri. He is further survived by his stepchildren, Christy (Vern) Miron, of Baraga, Michigan; Jennifer (Shawn Haase) Wolcott, of Allenville, Wisconsin; Tricia (Andy Forsberg) Wolcott, of Medina, Minnesota; and John (Kerry) Wolcott, of Green Bay. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Mitch, Nat, Kayla, Alejandro, Delaney, Jackson, Greyson and Peyton.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Charles Tews officiating. Following the funeral Dan will be laid to rest at the Lake View Cemetery, Larsen, Wisconsin (Boom Bay).
