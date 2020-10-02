Daniel G. Ver Voort
Kaukauna - Daniel "Dan" Ver Voort, age 62, passed away after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, Sunday, September 27. He was born February 14, 1958 in Appleton, WI, son of the late Peter and Ruth Ver Voort.
Dan was a carpenter by trade most of his life, and a "jack of all trades" and pretty much mastered them all. If any family member or friend had a need, it was Dan they would call. He loved riding his Harley, and was a trustworthy friend. His motto was "No friend left behind" that he always lived up to. If some one's motorcycle broke down or a problem arose, Dan would always stay behind until it was resolved. Dan carried that sentiment in all he did, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He touched many lives with his caring and thoughtfulness for others.
Daniel is survived by four siblings: Rosemary (Dale) Van Elsen, Mary Kay (Bill) Roskom, Gary (Karen) Ver Voort and Bill (Marcia Lowry) Ver Voort; sister-in-law Judy Ver Voort; and brother-in-law Bob Price. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Ruth (Meulemans) Ver Voort; three siblings, Mary Ver Voort, Fran Ver Voort and Darlene Price; a nephew Joshua Verbeten; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held at ST. PETER LUTHERAN CHURCH (N2740 French Road, Appleton, WI) Saturday, October 10th from 10:30am to 12:30pm. A funeral service will follow at 1pm. Facial coverings would be appreciated, to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.
Dan's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at ThedaCare Hospice for their care and compassion that went above and beyond all expectations.