Madison - Staff Sgt. First Class Daniel G. Deeg (RET), age 70, of Madison, Indiana entered this life on March 19, 1950 in Appleton, Wisconsin. He was the loving son of the late George and Audrey Lamers Deeg. He was raised in Appleton and graduated from Xavier Catholic High School in 1968. Dan was inducted into the United States Army on November 4, 1968 at Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He rose to the rate of Specialist Five serving in the 568th Engineers Company during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on October 30, 1971 at Fort Dix, New Jersey receiving the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device with Two Over Seas Bars, and the Good Conduct Medal. Dan was then transferred to the Reserves where he served until October 7, 1974. On November 9, 1974 Dan was united in marriage to Terri Lefeber at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Appleton. This happy union of nearly 46 years was blessed with children, Michele, Aimee, Daniel James, Leah, Caleb, and Connor. They made their home in Menasha, Wisconsin. Dan served with the United States Army National Guard from March of 1984 until he was honorably discharged on March 1, 2004 and then with retirement on March 19, 2010 as a Staff Sergeant First Class. On January 14, 1995 he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal while serving with Company D, First Battalion, 151st Infantry and again on November 13, 1996 he received his second award of the Army Achievement Medal. Dan had also attended Fox Valley Tech in Appleton, Wisconsin. He later would receive his HVAC Certification and worked for 30 years in this industry. After moving to Madison in 1982 Dan worked for Madison Heating and Cooling and later retiring in 2015 from Steinhardt Heating and Cooling. Dan had an exceptional voice and joined his tenor voice with the Madison Men's Barbershop Quartet for many years. He even liked to annoy his family with singing and impersonating Tiny Tim whenever possible. Dan was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in downtown Madison. He also enjoyed operating Dan and Lee's Small Engine Repair in Madison for several years. Dan being from Wisconsin was an avid Green Bay Packer's Football fan. He collected old Vinyl and loved music. You would often find him playing video games, cell phone games, entertaining his grandchildren and devoting time to his children and loving wife. Dan was a devoted friend, beloved husband, loving dad, grandpa and brother. Man's best friend was his loyal companions and he loved his dogs with all his heart. Dan died suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. in a multiple vehicle accident on Clifty Drive in Madison, Indiana. Dan's untimely death has left a huge void in his families lives and he will be deeply missed. Dan will be missed by his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Terri Lefeber Deeg of Madison, Indiana; his loving children, Michelle Blanchett of Jasper, Indiana, Leah Biesen and her husband, Frank of Madison, Indiana; Daniel James Deeg of Madison, Indiana, Connor Deeg and his girl friend, Ashton Robinson of Madison, Indiana; his daughter in law, Jessica Ridgeway of Madison, Indiana; his adoring grandchildren, Loki Ridgeway, Aimee Biesen, Luna Deeg, Kielah Blanchett, Bailey Hodge, Keylyn Marchino; his great grandson, Lane Andrew Hodge; his brothers, Ron Deeg and his wife, Terri of Dunedin, Florida, Alan Deeg and his wife, Angela of Appleton, Wisconsin; his sister, Karen VanDinter of Appleton, Wisconsin; several brothers in law and sisters in law; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, George Deeg, died March 6, 1992, his mother, Audrey Lamers Deeg, died July 27, 1996, his daughter, Aimee Deeg, died December 14, 1977, his sister, Kathy Deeg Ott, died July 21, 2014, and his son, Caleb Andrew Deeg, died January 21, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Indiana. Friends may visit Thursday from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. A final salute will be conducted on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, by the Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion with full military honors to follow by the Fort Knox Ceremonial Unit at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson County Animal Shelter or the Caleb Deeg Memorial Scholarship. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
