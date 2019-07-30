|
Daniel Gottschalk
Lakewood (Formerly of Freedom) - Daniel Lee Gottschalk, age 79 of Lakewood, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Daniel was born on February 6, 1940 to the late Ozzie and Ruth (Rhodes) Gottschalk. Daniel married Delores Schumacher on December 26, 1959. After retiring, they moved from Freedom to Lakewood. Daniel was a musician, with a very musical family.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Delores; 3 children, John (Suzanne) Gottschalk, Linda Nieves and Colleen (Brian) Hedtke; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Patti (Butch) Hutter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Phillips.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kaukauna (804 Grignon Street, Kaukauna, WI 54130) from 1 pm until the funeral service at 2 pm with Pastor David Fleischmann officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019