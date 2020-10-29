Daniel H. Sanderfoot
Ogema - Daniel H. Sanderfoot, 80, of Ogema, passed on to join his wife on October 27, 2020. Daniel was born on June 14, 1940, in Little Chute, WI, to Martin and Florence (Vernagen) Sanderfoot. He married Gail Petersen in 1962 and they shared many wonderful years together until her passing in 2015.
Dan served with the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963 as an AMS 2nd Class, and after his honorable discharge from the Navy, he later joined the National Guard from 1978 to 1980 with the Engineer Battalion (Combat). He was a beloved father and loved "shooting the breeze" and playing pool with friends at the local watering hole. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers, fishing, and was a TV buff.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Della), Heidi (Jim) Keller; grandchildren, Kristina (Taylor), Chase, Ciera, and Donald Wedor.
Daniel is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Gail; and his parents.
A Celebration of Daniel's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Button Cemetery, Gotham, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, PO Box 27, Phillips, WI, for the Sanderfoot family as donations will be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project.