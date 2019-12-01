|
Daniel J. Hofacker
Mackville - Daniel J. Hofacker, age 50, of Mackville, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, N2926 State Rd., 47, Appleton. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in Tuesday's paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019