Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Hofacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Hofacker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Hofacker Obituary
Daniel J. Hofacker

Mackville - Daniel J. Hofacker, age 50, of Mackville, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, N2926 State Rd., 47, Appleton. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in Tuesday's paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent