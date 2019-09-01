|
|
Daniel J. Weyenberg
Kimberly, Wisconsin - Daniel J. "Dan" Weyenberg, age 81, of Kimberly, passed away at Prairie Homes Assisted Living on Thursday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Daniel was born on February 2, 1938, son of the late Clarence and Eva (Williamson) Weyenberg. On January 21, 1958 he married Lucille Gerig at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kaukauna; she preceded him in death on November 29, 2005.
After graduating from Kimberly High School, Dan enlisted in the Army Reserve where he served for eight years concurrent with his career at Riverside Paper Corp. as a millwright for 42 years.
Dan enjoyed spending time with family and friends, often at their cottage on Berry Lake; weekly date nights with his wife Lucy; family trips; and playing cards with friends. He loved woodworking, especially building furniture and toys for family and friends. He was always hardworking and his ability to fix anything was apparent in his every day life.
Dan will always be remembered as a loving husband and father who always encouraged and inspired his children and grandchildren.
Dan is survived by three daughters; Christine Soper of Pulicifer and her children Ashley, Amber, Jordan (Kyla) and Haley; Shari Weyenberg of Neenah; Wendy (Todd) Heider of Johnsonville and their children Justin and Bradley; three sons; Bruce (Susan) of Fox Crossing and their children Jarrod, Danielle, Alexis and Alicia; Timothy (Susan) of Fox Crossing and their children Katie and Alex; and James (Keri) of Appleton and their children Lucy and Henry. Great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emily, Mia, Milo and Kenley Soper; Aliyah Weyenberg; sister, Elaine Schubring; two brothers: Ronald (Zona); Patrick (Lorna); and by Lucy's sisters; Dorothy Dietzen; Dolores Hoefler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Robert Schubring and Goddaughter, Ann Ridgely.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dan at 11 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish- Kimberly Site, 620 E. Kimberly Ave, Kimberly, WI by Rev. Carl Schmitt. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM to the time of mass. Military honors will be rendered with inurnment following in Holy Name Catholic Cemetery, Kimberly.
We would like to thank Prairie Homes Assisted Living past and present staff and ThedaCare hospice, both for there loving support, compassion, and care.
To leave a special memory or condolences for Dan's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Dad
There are several ways to describe what the
word "Dad" means to us:
Integrity, a person with strong moral principles;
Industrious, a hardworking person;
Commitment, a dedicated and loyal person;
Dependable, a person who you can trust and rely on;
Supportive, a caring and encouraging person;
Any man can be a father
but only a few deserve to be called Dad.
Because of the type of man you have always been
it is the way we would describe you!
Thank you for being such a wonderful provider
for our family and a loving and supportive Dad.
Thank you for being our Dad!
We will miss you!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019