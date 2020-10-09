Daniel Joseph Sieger (Danaconda)Appleton - Ladies' man, food critic, Northwoods Fashionista, passed away at the age of 65, peacefully on October 6, 2020 after a battle with Dementia. He was born March 5, 1955 to Karl and Lorraine Sieger in Kenosha, WI. He served in the United States Army and retired from his job as a Paper Machinist after 27 years at JJ Plank Corporation in Neenah, WI.Even in his latest state of Dementia, Dan enjoyed giving the ladies a "hard time", often teasing and tormenting his nurses and caregivers with his witty personality and sharp, aqua colored eyes. Some might say "borderline inappropriate" at times, he enjoyed the camaraderie and banter of those around him.He will be greatly missed by his children: Sandy (Kris) Quevillon, Appleton, Adam (Kailyn) Sieger, Appleton and Stacey (Craig) Plate, Brillion. He taught them how to build a great fire, paddle a rowboat and fish. He passed down a love of being "Up Nort" at "The Cabin". He also taught them how to make "one-eyed" sandwiches and how to appreciate a fine steak (marbled in fat) from the grill at home washed down with an ice-cold Busch beer. Anheuser-Busch is undoubtably mourning the loss of Mr. Sieger. As much as he loved being at "The Cabin" in Lakewood, Wisconsin, he most enjoyed having his friends and family over at his house for a beer and a fire. His driveway being the hottest hangout in town amongst his friends whom he spoke often of and loved whole-heartedly. Always dressed appropriately for the occasion, his signature look was a flannel or denim shirt, Levis jeans, faded t-shirt (white or colored) and a worn out pair of work boots.He took great pride and delight in his nine grandchildren; Konnor (11), Kylee (9) and Madison (3) Quevillon (Appleton). Anakin (7) and Oliver (3) and unborn grandchild, Khloe Sieger (Appleton). Havyn (6), Wynterly (3) and Skylinn (1) Plate (Brillion). He enjoyed performing tricks for them such as "pull my finger", turning his eyelids "inside out", removing his "bones" (partial denture) and speaking in his "Donald Duck" voice. He is further survived by his brothers: Richard (Dorothy) and Timothy, his sister Frances (Paul) Jahnke, sisters-in-law: Kathi and Judy and three children from his first marriage currently residing in Florida.He was preceded in death by his parents Karl A. and Lorraine, siblings Karl L., David, Thomas, and Christine and infant daughter, Katherine (Katie).As per the wishes of Dan, cremation will be performed at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Appleton, WI and there will be no funeral services held.Dan's children would like to extend great appreciation for the staff at Kindred Hearts of Kaukauna and Heartland Hospice for taking wonderful care of our dad and the comfort they provided to him and us before and during his passing.