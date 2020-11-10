1/1
Daniel Kevin Doucette
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Kevin Doucette

Larsen - "Have you noticed the Beautiful Sunsets this past week?" …" That's because God has a new Painter in the Sky!!" -Love, Dad

Although We desperately did not want Dan to go, it would have been selfish to make him Stay.

On November 3, 2020, surrounded by his Family, Daniel Kevin Doucette, age 58, opened his heart and extended his hand as he was guided into the Light joining the Lord Almighty and many loved ones in Heaven.

Dan lived joyfully because he himself was Joyful. Dan loved life and Everyone in it. Born on his Mother's Birthday, November 1, 1962 to Phillip and Joan (Krablean) Doucette in Neenah, WI. Dan Married the Love of His Life, Kelly (Schilleman), on May 14, 1988 and created an Amazing family of Four Children and Three Grandchildren.

Some people fear Death…Dan feared a life Unlived. He had so many accomplishments in Life that included: His Family, Owning his own Business, DS DECORATING, LLC, Working Security for the Green Bay Packers (including a Superbowl Ring and appearing on a Packer Trading Card with James Jones). He enjoyed simple pleasures such as Spending time with Family, Sports, (His beloved Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers), Holidays, Fishing, Hunting, Kayaking, and Playing Cribbage.

Of all His accomplishments, Fatherhood was his Greatest. Dan Had immeasurable Love and Happiness for his Four Children and Three Grandchildren. His Inspiration, Spirit, Kindness, Wit, Work Ethic, and Humanitarianism live on through them.

Dan will be especially missed by his loving wife, Kelly, and their four children: Tyler (Kayla) Doucette Granddaughters: Melodie and Natalie Doucette, Brittany (Special Friend Alex Ford) Doucette, Grandson: Sterling Ford, Brady Doucette, and Tyson Doucette. His Parents, Phillip and Joan Doucette: his Sisters, Debra (Steve) Roznowski (Canada), and Dawn Paterson. His Sister-in-law Lisa (Bret) Fischer and numerous, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, in-laws, so many friends and colleagues and of course: His Loving Green Bay Packer Family.

His Family would like to extend a Special Thank You to the Community of friends, neighbors, caregivers, hospice, and loved ones who rallied around Dan and his Family from the first day of his battle to the last. The finest of Human Character was on full display, constantly reminding Dan and His Family they did not struggle alone.

Due to the Pandemic of Covid, at this time, there will only be a small family gathering. However, there will be a Celebration of Dan's Life, on a later date, when we can all be safe to gather to remember and Honor Dan the way he deserves to be Honored. In the meantime, Please, stay Safe, Healthy, Happy and Remember Daniel Doucette in your own way.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heart of the Valley Cremation Services
101 N. Elm St.
Kimberly, WI 54136
(800) 622-6208
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heart of the Valley Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved