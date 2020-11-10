Daniel Kevin DoucetteLarsen - "Have you noticed the Beautiful Sunsets this past week?" …" That's because God has a new Painter in the Sky!!" -Love, DadAlthough We desperately did not want Dan to go, it would have been selfish to make him Stay.On November 3, 2020, surrounded by his Family, Daniel Kevin Doucette, age 58, opened his heart and extended his hand as he was guided into the Light joining the Lord Almighty and many loved ones in Heaven.Dan lived joyfully because he himself was Joyful. Dan loved life and Everyone in it. Born on his Mother's Birthday, November 1, 1962 to Phillip and Joan (Krablean) Doucette in Neenah, WI. Dan Married the Love of His Life, Kelly (Schilleman), on May 14, 1988 and created an Amazing family of Four Children and Three Grandchildren.Some people fear Death…Dan feared a life Unlived. He had so many accomplishments in Life that included: His Family, Owning his own Business, DS DECORATING, LLC, Working Security for the Green Bay Packers (including a Superbowl Ring and appearing on a Packer Trading Card with James Jones). He enjoyed simple pleasures such as Spending time with Family, Sports, (His beloved Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers), Holidays, Fishing, Hunting, Kayaking, and Playing Cribbage.Of all His accomplishments, Fatherhood was his Greatest. Dan Had immeasurable Love and Happiness for his Four Children and Three Grandchildren. His Inspiration, Spirit, Kindness, Wit, Work Ethic, and Humanitarianism live on through them.Dan will be especially missed by his loving wife, Kelly, and their four children: Tyler (Kayla) Doucette Granddaughters: Melodie and Natalie Doucette, Brittany (Special Friend Alex Ford) Doucette, Grandson: Sterling Ford, Brady Doucette, and Tyson Doucette. His Parents, Phillip and Joan Doucette: his Sisters, Debra (Steve) Roznowski (Canada), and Dawn Paterson. His Sister-in-law Lisa (Bret) Fischer and numerous, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, in-laws, so many friends and colleagues and of course: His Loving Green Bay Packer Family.His Family would like to extend a Special Thank You to the Community of friends, neighbors, caregivers, hospice, and loved ones who rallied around Dan and his Family from the first day of his battle to the last. The finest of Human Character was on full display, constantly reminding Dan and His Family they did not struggle alone.Due to the Pandemic of Covid, at this time, there will only be a small family gathering. However, there will be a Celebration of Dan's Life, on a later date, when we can all be safe to gather to remember and Honor Dan the way he deserves to be Honored. In the meantime, Please, stay Safe, Healthy, Happy and Remember Daniel Doucette in your own way.