1/1
Daniel L. Wilz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel L. Wilz

Pine River - Daniel L. Wilz, age 71 of Pine River, formerly of Menasha, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born February 1, 1949 to Daniel and Geraldine (Mueller) Wilz in Chilton, and married Sandra Dutkievic on November 1, 1968.

Dan worked for Hafemeister Machine Corp for 27 years before retiring to Waushara County with Sandy. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, and served as the Vice President of the WRK Fishing Club. He also enjoyed casino trips and attending Hodag.

Dan will be missed by his wife, Sandy; his daughter, Michele (Brad) Schampers; his grandson, Kyle (Jen) Wilz; and by his great-grandsons, Bryant and Cohen. He is further survived by his mother, Geraldine; by his siblings: Pat Wilz; Wayne (Linda) Wilz; Vickie (Pete) Peters; and Jeff (Laura) Wilz; and by his mother-in-law, Dee Sell; brother-in-law, Dick (Linda) Dutkievic; and sister-in-law, Sheri (Pat) Londo; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel, and by his father-in-law, Hap Sell.

Due to the COVID concerns, there will be no funeral service held.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved