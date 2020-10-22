Daniel L. Wilz
Pine River - Daniel L. Wilz, age 71 of Pine River, formerly of Menasha, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born February 1, 1949 to Daniel and Geraldine (Mueller) Wilz in Chilton, and married Sandra Dutkievic on November 1, 1968.
Dan worked for Hafemeister Machine Corp for 27 years before retiring to Waushara County with Sandy. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, and served as the Vice President of the WRK Fishing Club. He also enjoyed casino trips and attending Hodag.
Dan will be missed by his wife, Sandy; his daughter, Michele (Brad) Schampers; his grandson, Kyle (Jen) Wilz; and by his great-grandsons, Bryant and Cohen. He is further survived by his mother, Geraldine; by his siblings: Pat Wilz; Wayne (Linda) Wilz; Vickie (Pete) Peters; and Jeff (Laura) Wilz; and by his mother-in-law, Dee Sell; brother-in-law, Dick (Linda) Dutkievic; and sister-in-law, Sheri (Pat) Londo; as well as by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel, and by his father-in-law, Hap Sell.
Due to the COVID concerns, there will be no funeral service held.
