|
|
Daniel Laird
New London - Daniel James Laird was born on September 22, 1942 in Stephensville, Wisconsin to Clifford Laird and Violet Carpenter-Laird (Milbauer). Dan passed away on December 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence, in New London.
Dan graduated from Hortonville High School in 1960, and then proudly enlisted in the United States Navy. He was a member of the first crew to serve aboard the country's first nuclear powered aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise. His tour of service took him throughout the Mediterranean as well as the Caribbean during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
On June 6, 1964 he married Carol Ruckdashel in New London and together they had two sons, Paul and Jerry, and a daughter, Rita.
He worked briefly at the Hortonville Wire Products and ultimately retired after 39 years of employment at the Superior Electric Company in Appleton.
Dan was a humble and kind man, who was always willing to help his family and friends. Throughout his years, Dan enjoyed four wheeling, house boating, fishing and spending time with his family. One of his special passions was Hortonville High School basketball, both as a player and avid fan.
Dan is survived by his wife Carol, sons, Paul (Charlene) Laird, Los Angeles, California; Jerry (Michelle), New London. Three brothers: Ray (Karen) Laird, Hortonville, Lee Laird, Clintonville, James Laird, Appleton, and a sister, Doris (Larry Turkow) Gresham. In-laws: Joanne Kelley, Pace, Florida; John (Christine) Ruckdashel, New London; Pete (Jane) Ruckdashel, New London; and Mary (John) St. Marie, Winneconne. Four grandchildren: Courtney Laird, Denver, Colorado; Daniel Laird, Tempe, Arizona; Matix Englund, New London, and Casandra Rupple, Appleton. He is further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his daughter, Rita Rae; parents Clifford and Violet Laird (Milbauer), stepfather, Charles Milbauer, parents-in-law Earl and Orla Ruckdashel and brother-in-law John Kelley.
Funeral Services for Dan will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Full Military Honors will be held at the church following the funeral ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Emanuel Lutheran Church and School.
A special thank you toThedaCare Hospice and the exceptional staff of 2-South of St. Joseph Residence for their outstanding care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019