Daniel P. Kriescher
Little Chute - Daniel P. Kriescher, age 69, of Little Chute, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on February 23, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1951, son of the late Edwin and Clarice (Schuessler) Kriescher.
Dan proudly served in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army. He married Sue Gehl on November 19, 1977. They had many good times together camping and attending the Hodag Festival. Before Dan's illness, he was employed at Nercon Engineering and Manufacturing.
Dan is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sue Kriescher; siblings: Norma (Sonny) Zarling, Ralph (Karen), Brian, Butch (Judy) and Tom (Vicky) Kriescher; brothers and sisters-in-law: Sandy (Tony) Bangart, Rick (Ann) Gehl, Julie (Bruce) Buelow, Mike (Tina) Gehl, Nancy (Gary) Suess, Marilyn (Chuck) Miller and Theresa (Scott) Wilson; special friends, Mark and Deb; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Clarice Kriescher; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Marge Gehl; brothers: Dick (Shirley) and Bill (Jenny) Kriescher; and a sister-in-law, Jane Kriescher.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE location, 101 Canal Street. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Full military honors will be performed following the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Kriescher family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Matthews Senior Living for the outstanding care given to Dan. Also to Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care Dan received during his final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020